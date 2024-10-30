Roku says platform may not accelerate from current run rates in 2025

Comment taken from Q3 earnings conference call. Shares of Roku (ROKU) are down 12.3% in after-hours trading.
- Roku reports Q3 EPS (6c), consensus (32c)
- Roku says advertising outperformed overall ad market and OTT ad market
- Roku sees Q4 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.11B
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Roku options imply 14.8% move in share price post-earnings
