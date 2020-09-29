Roku (ROKU) Unveils Ultra player, Streambar and OS 9.4 Update

Roku Inc. ROKU is updating its lineup of streaming products and content ahead of the holiday season with the latest addition of a redesigned version of its top-of-the-line Ultra player, which, for the first time, adds Dolby Vision support as well as Bluetooth.



Additionally, the company is introducing an all-in-one Roku Streambar priced at $129.99, which combines a compact soundbar with a 4K HDR streaming player.



Moreover, the company is set to roll out the Roku OS 9.4 software update that will bring a handful of new features to customers, including Apple AAPL AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to select 4K devices.



With AirPlay 2, Roku customers will be able to stream, control, and share video and audio directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac to a supported Roku device.



Other new features in Roku OS 9.4 include performance improvements and on-screen hint to inform users of voice commands they can use on their Roku device.



Updated theme packs with sound effects, including Jungle, Western, Nautical and Kids, and the ability for Roku TV users to access the Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide directly from their home screen are als a part of the latest update.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Expanding Streaming Lineup – Roku Ultra, Stream Bar and More

Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the United States, with 43 million active accounts by the end of the second quarter of 2020. In addition to new account growth, existing Roku users added almost three million new Roku streaming devices to their accounts during the second quarter of 2020.



The new Roku Ultra remains priced at $99.99 and is slated to ship in October as is the new Roku Streambar. The upgraded 4K HDR device expands wireless range by up to 50% and adds support for Dolby Vision picture quality with Dolby Atmos sound to cater to customers, who have Dolby Vision TVs.



Moreover, the device comes with a voice remote with TV power and volume controls, headphones for private listening, a lost-remote finder, and for the first time includes an HDMI cable in the box.



Further, the company plans to launch the standalone Roku Channel free mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones that don’t require users to have a Roku device. The Roku Channel, which is also available on the web apart from the Roku app, delivers free, ad-supported on-demand entertainment and live TV channels along with access to premium subscription services.

New Content Promotions to Boost Streaming Device Sales

The company is benefiting from the increasing demand for Roku devices. In the second quarter, player revenues (31.3% of revenues) increased 35.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $11.3 million. Player unit sales were up 28% year over year, owing to growth in the United States and in certain international markets.



Moreover, the company is launching several new content promotions to boost sales of Roku streaming devices ahead of the holiday season. Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV+ available at $4.99/month will be free for three months to eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from Oct 23, 2020, to Jan 31, 2021.



Additionally, Showtime, Starz and Epix each will be available for free 30-day trials via the Roku Channel through Oct 4, 2020, with the purchase and activation of an eligible Roku device.



Moreover, SiriusXM SIRI owned Pandora Premium will be free for three months to consumers who purchase a Roku device from Sep 25-Nov 6.



Further, the Roku Channel is expanding its free live and linear channel lineup in the United States with new channels. Those include VENN, Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting TV, the Craftistry from Studio71, Circle, HappyKids.tv, Hi-Yah! – The Martial Arts Channel, iFood.tv, the Lego Channel, Maverick Black Cinema, MovieSphere, Skills + Thrills, and WeatherSpy.



New Spanish-language entertainment channels include Sony Canal Novelas, Sony Canal Comedias, and Sony Canal Compentencias from Sony Pictures Television and Tastemade en Español, starting Sep 29.



Last week, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company struck a carriage distribution deal with Comcast CMCSA-owned NBC Universal to give Roku users access to the Peacock app. In addition, Roku and NBCUniversal renewed their agreement to keep 46 NBCU broadcast and cable apps on the Roku Channel.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.