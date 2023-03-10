Roku (ROKU) Unveils New Select TVs to Stores, Updates OS Features

Roku ROKU has announced retail availability for its new in-house branded televisions, as well as platform-wide updates to its operating system that brings in new channel partners and features. Roku stock rose 2.4% premarket on Thursday.



The company's new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are available exclusively at Best Buy BBY in stores and online, and come in 11 models ranging from 24-inch screens to 75 inches.



As for audio, the new Roku Wireless Soundbar will be available via Best Buy later this month.



The TVs include enhanced features such as automatic brightness, wireless sound expandability, Bluetooth Private Listening, Roku’s Voice Remote Pro, and more.



Meanwhile, the updated Roku OS 12 adds new channel partners, content expansion, feature enhancements and a new mobile app design.



In coming months, users will see updates to Live TV, content discovery, sports and Roku Mobile.



In Live TV, a launch of local news will allow users to watch news personalized by location or stream news from major U.S. cities. Within its Live TV Channel Guide, it's adding Premium Subscriptions, allowing users to discover and sign up for new premium content.



Sports coverage will expand with new golf and additional soccer programming, and in coming months, will offer a personalized Sports experience based on location, favorite team, sport and viewing habits. It will also add CBS Sports, MLB.TV, the NBA App and NBC Sports.



The update enhances Roku's "continue watching" functionality. An updated Roku Mobile App will have a new interface featuring a revamped account hub, a streamlined home screen, enhanced photo streams and an expanded live TV channel "guide" button.

Roku Plus vs. Roku Select

There are 11 Roku TVs in total, spanning two different lineups, with prices ranging from about $150 to $1,200.



The Roku Select series is the basic line, available in a mix of HD and 4K models. The HD versions start at $150 for a 24-inch TV and offer sizes up to 40 inches, which costs $280. 4K offerings begin at 43 inches for $320 and continue up to 75 inches for $800. The Roku Plus series comes in a 55-inch model for $650, a 65-inch version for $800 and a 75-inch option for $1,200.



Roku’s smallest Select sets will be HD models — with either 720p or 1080p resolution — while those 43 inches and larger will be 4K TVs.



The Roku Select series models are more basic sets that lack some of the features available in the Plus series TV. They also are available in smaller screen sizes and at lower prices. All the 4K models support the HDR10 and HDR10+ HDR formats and include an auto-brightness feature that uses light sensors to adjust the TV’s brightness to the room’s ambient light conditions.



Only the Roku Plus models are QLED TVs, the designation given to sets that use quantum dots for a wider range of colors. They also have full-array LED backlights with local dimming — where individual zones on the TV can be lit or dimmed separately — which can help improve contrast and black levels. In addition, only the Plus models support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound and come with the latest version of WiFi (WiFi 6).



Finally, the Select series TVs come with a more basic Roku Voice Remote with push-to-talk controls, while all Plus series TVs include the step-up Roku Voice Remote Pro, which features hands-free voice commands, a lost-remote finder feature, personal shortcut buttons and a rechargeable battery.



Roku claims that all Roku-branded TVs will have an expanded audio ecosystem that can make use of a Roku TV Wireless Soundbar — which will be released later this month, also as a Best Buy exclusive — as well as a wireless subwoofer.

