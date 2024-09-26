Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $73.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Shares of the video streaming company have appreciated by 10.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roku in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, up 84.98% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 11.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion, which would represent changes of +71.26% and +13.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.3% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Roku is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

