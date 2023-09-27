Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $67.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 15.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 87.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $853.94 million, up 12.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.08 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.33% and +8.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.1% lower within the past month. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.