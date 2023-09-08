Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $83.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 6.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Roku will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.06, down 20.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $830.06 million, up 9.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.52 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.86% and +8.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% higher. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

