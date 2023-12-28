Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Roku (ROKU) closed at $94.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 11.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roku will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 61.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $957.44 million, indicating a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.01 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.4% and +10.59%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

