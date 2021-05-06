Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $284.18, moving -6.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 15.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $493.32 million, up 53.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -107.14% and +43.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.58% higher. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

