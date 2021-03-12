Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $359.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 21.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 62.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $493.55 million, up 53.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -142.86% and +42.77%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.92% higher. ROKU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

