Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $133.79, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 7.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 380% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $392.43 million, up 42.32% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.