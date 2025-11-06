Is Roku (ROKU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Roku (ROKU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 182.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ROKU has returned about 42.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.9% on average. This shows that Roku is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Amer Sports, Inc. (AS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.8%.

Over the past three months, Amer Sports, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Roku is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.6% so far this year, so ROKU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amer Sports, Inc., however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved -4.3% so far this year.

Roku and Amer Sports, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.