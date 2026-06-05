Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -2.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Roku (ROKU) was down 2.65% at $122.26. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 0.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roku in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 771.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 16.85% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $5.55 billion, indicating changes of +308.47% and +17.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% upward. At present, Roku boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Roku is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.25.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.