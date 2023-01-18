Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $50.24, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 18.67% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 11.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$1.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $801 million, down 7.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower. Roku currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.