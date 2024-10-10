Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $77.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the video streaming company have appreciated by 10.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roku in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.98%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 11.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion, indicating changes of +71.26% and +13.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.3% upward. At present, Roku boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

