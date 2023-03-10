Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $59.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 10.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.48, down 678.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $711.53 million, down 3.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.35 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion, which would represent changes of -47.79% and +4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.78% lower. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

