Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Roku (ROKU) ending at $57.59, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the video streaming company witnessed a loss of 10.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roku will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.68, reflecting a 50.72% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $850.97 million, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.16 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.89% and +10.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% decrease. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.