Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $200 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 20.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $368.29 million, up 41.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.45 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, which would represent changes of -178.85% and +40.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.72% higher. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

