Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $125.34, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 2.93% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 127.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $719.87 million, up 25.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -140.94% and +34.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 63.79% lower. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

