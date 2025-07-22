Roku (ROKU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Roku (ROKU) ended the recent trading session at $89.55, demonstrating a -2.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The stock of video streaming company has risen by 13.34% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roku in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.16, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.07 billion, showing a 10.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.78% and +10.76%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roku. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.26% higher. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

