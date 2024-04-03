Roku (ROKU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Roku (ROKU) reached $62.22, with a -1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

The video streaming company's shares have seen an increase of 0.1% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.15% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roku in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.68, signifying a 50.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $850.98 million, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.16 per share and a revenue of $3.85 billion, indicating changes of +56.89% and +10.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roku. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.