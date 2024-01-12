Roku (ROKU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Roku (ROKU) standing at $86.05, reflecting a -0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

The the stock of video streaming company has fallen by 15.78% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roku in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $957.44 million, indicating a 10.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% upward. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

