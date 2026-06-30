Roku (ROKU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Roku (ROKU) closed at $138.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The video streaming company's stock has climbed by 5.81% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roku in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 771.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating a 16.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $5.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +308.47% and +17.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. At present, Roku boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Roku is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.04, so one might conclude that Roku is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.