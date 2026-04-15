Roku (ROKU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $109.33, moving +2.62% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

The video streaming company's stock has climbed by 10.63% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 278.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.2 billion, showing a 17.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion, which would represent changes of +255.93% and +16.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Roku is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.76. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.78.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.