Roku (ROKU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Roku (ROKU) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +4.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Streaming Households (Active Accounts) : 89.8 million versus 89.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 89.8 million versus 89.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. ARPU : $41.49 compared to the $40.68 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $41.49 compared to the $40.68 average estimate based on five analysts. Streaming Hours : 34.1 billion compared to the 34.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 34.1 billion compared to the 34.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenue- Platform : $1.04 billion compared to the $950.58 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $950.58 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year. Net Revenue- Devices : $165.71 million versus $194.94 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $165.71 million versus $194.94 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Gross Profit- Platform : $559.93 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $500.75 million.

: $559.93 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $500.75 million. Gross Profit- Devices: -$47.35 million compared to the -$32.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

Shares of Roku have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.