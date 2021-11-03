Roku (ROKU) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Is now a good time to buy Roku (ROKU) stock? This is the main question investors will want an answer to when the company reports second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

Roku shares have fallen sharply several weeks, losing some 10% of their value over the past month, compared to a 5% rise in the S&P 500 index. The market has begun to question whether the company can maintain its historical growth rate. The textbook definition of a stay-at-home stock, the digital media device manufacturer has benefited from video streaming industry which has grown at a breakneck pace over the past few years.

The company has enjoyed both rapid revenue and account growth, driven not only by pandemic-induced lockdown periods, but also from the arrival of new streaming services from the likes of Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+, Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ platform and AT&T’s (T) HBO Max, among others. And thanks to continued shift away from traditional media, the streaming industry has spawned record number of new user sign-ups. But has the company’s stock valuation, which has surged more than 500% in three years, run its course?

That volatility has resulted in the stock being down more than 32% off its previous high just a few months ago. The shares are down 15% in six months and 8% year to date. But the decline could just be temporary, given the traction the company is making in the streaming TV industry. Roku is benefiting from a rising trend in advertising dollars that are shifting from linear television to streaming. Aside from Roku’s dominant market share in streaming advertising with its Roku channel, the company also makes money on subscriptions. On Wednesday the company must do its part to demonstrate that value.

In the three months that ended September, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 6 cents per share on revenue of $683.67 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 9 cents per share on revenue of $367.76 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to be $1.33 per share, reversing a loss of 14 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $2.84 billion would rise 60% year over year.

Roku is still capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting phenomenon, where consumers are canceling their bloated cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming applications. What’s more, Roku management has begun to target not only new revenue streams, but also ways to penetrate international markets. Analysts have applauded these moves which are aimed at unlocking years of consistent growth.

These trends are likely to keep Roku in prime position to benefit from the growth in subscription-video-on-demand, suggesting the company’s Q3 numbers might be underestimated if judging by the stock’s recent decline. In the second quarter Roku not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, revenue rose 81% to $645.1 million, with platform revenues more than doubling to $532.3 million from a year-ago $244.8 million, underscoring the strength of its business.

Q2 platform gross profit rose 149% as well, to $345 million, while platform gross margin rose 820 basis points to 64.8%. Q2 active accounts grew 28% to 55.1 million, while streaming hours rose 19%, to 17.4 billion. While valuation worries may persist, Roku is pushing all of the right buttons to keep its users engaged. On Wednesday, the company can affirm its streaming dominance by growing these metrics.

