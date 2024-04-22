Roku (ROKU) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku (ROKU) will report quarterly loss of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 53.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $850.97 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roku metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Platform' should arrive at $720.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Devices' will reach $130.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Active Accounts' will reach 81.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.6 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU' should come in at $40.24. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.67 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Streaming Hours' stands at 30.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Platform' to reach $377.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $334.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Devices' reaching -$7.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.57 million.



Over the past month, Roku shares have recorded returns of -10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROKU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

