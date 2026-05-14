Roku (ROKU) Price Target Increased by 12.46% to 146.49

The average one-year price target for Roku (NasdaqGS:ROKU) has been revised to $146.49 / share. This is an increase of 12.46% from the prior estimate of $130.26 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.20 to a high of $178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from the latest reported closing price of $125.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 253 owner(s) or 26.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.14%, an increase of 38.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 119,332K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,458K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,876K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,820K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing a decrease of 53.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,860K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,521K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.