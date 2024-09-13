Roku (ROKU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Roku (ROKU) ended the recent trading session at $74.69, demonstrating a +0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the video streaming company witnessed a gain of 25.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 10.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roku will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing an 84.98% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.01 billion, reflecting a 11.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.45 per share and a revenue of $3.97 billion, signifying shifts of +71.06% and +13.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

