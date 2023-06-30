Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $63.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 7.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $769.61 million, up 0.68% from the prior-year quarter.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.23 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.48% and +4.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

