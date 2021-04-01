Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $331.90, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 11.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $493.32 million, up 53.79% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -164.29% and +42.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.06% lower. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

