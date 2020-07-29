Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $151.57, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 27.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $302.17 million, up 20.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.78 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of -242.31% and +31.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.