Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $124.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 37.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 19.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 25.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 7, 2020. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $296.58 million, up 43.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of -188.46% and +34.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.15% lower. ROKU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

