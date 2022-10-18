Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $53.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.37, down 385.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $698.93 million, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.56 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, which would represent changes of -308.19% and +12.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.