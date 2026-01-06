Roku (ROKU) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Roku (ROKU) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ROKU broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ROKU could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ROKU's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ROKU for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

