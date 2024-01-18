Roku (ROKU) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Roku (ROKU) ending at $84.06, denoting a +0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 5.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $957.44 million, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roku presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

