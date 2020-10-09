Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $223.95, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 40.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, down 86.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $368.29 million, up 41.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.45 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, which would represent changes of -178.85% and +40.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% higher within the past month. ROKU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.