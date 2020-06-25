Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $123.60, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of -$0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 562.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.36 million, up 21.69% from the prior-year quarter.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.72 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -230.77% and +33.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.