Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $108.07, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.01%.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 587.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $300.69 million, up 20.23% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.73 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -232.69% and +32.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.58% lower. ROKU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

