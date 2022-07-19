Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $89.87, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 7.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.76, down 246.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $805.24 million, up 24.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.88 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -209.94% and +33.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

