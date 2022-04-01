Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $125.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Roku will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 81.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $719.94 million, up 25.39% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -140.94% and +34.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

