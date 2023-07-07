Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $62.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 10.85% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.21, down 47.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $769.7 million, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.23 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion, which would represent changes of -44.48% and +4.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

