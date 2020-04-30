Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $121.23, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 45.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of -$0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $296.58 million, up 43.51% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -188.46% and +34.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% lower within the past month. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

