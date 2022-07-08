Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $94.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 1.21% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.76, down 246.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $805.24 million, up 24.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.88 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion, which would represent changes of -209.94% and +34.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.