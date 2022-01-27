Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $147.82, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 34.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 13.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 97.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $902.27 million, up 38.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.72% lower. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Roku's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 93.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.24, so we one might conclude that Roku is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ROKU's PEG ratio is currently 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

