Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $167.36, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 26.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 97.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $902.27 million, up 38.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Roku currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Roku has a Forward P/E ratio of 103.22 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.84.

It is also worth noting that ROKU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions

