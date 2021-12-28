Roku (ROKU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $231.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $902.84 million, up 38.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion, which would represent changes of +1207.14% and +57.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Roku's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 146.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

Investors should also note that ROKU has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

