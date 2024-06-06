Roku (ROKU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Roku (ROKU) ending at $57.97, denoting a -0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

The video streaming company's stock has dropped by 2.4% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roku in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.45, signifying a 40.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $935.29 million, showing a 10.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.94 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +61.28% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roku. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.