Roku (ROKU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Roku (ROKU) reached $65.75, with a +1.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 14.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roku in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.20, signifying a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1 billion, showing a 13.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $4.58 billion, signifying shifts of +98.88% and +11.41%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.69% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roku presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

