Roku (ROKU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Roku (ROKU) ending at $81.78, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Shares of the video streaming company witnessed a loss of 10.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roku in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.27, reflecting a 22.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, up 13.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion, which would represent changes of +69.66% and +12.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

