Roku (ROKU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Roku (ROKU) standing at $78.37, reflecting a +1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 4.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.91% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting an 84.98% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.01 billion, showing a 11.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +71.26% and +13.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.3% upward. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

